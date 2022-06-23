Can Congress be a little more like a tech company? Maybe

Congress isn’t Google — but it should start acting more like a tech giant.

That was the message members of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress got from a trio of witnesses Thursday who discussed ways the nearly 250-year-old institution could get with the tech-centric times.

“Like we did with C-SPAN in the ’80s, websites in the ’90s and social media in the early 21st century, we need to adopt modern digital tools to improve functions of Congress,” Stephen Dwyer told the panel.

The adviser to House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer described how Democrats develop and maintain popular apps like Dome Watch and Dome Directory, as well as an internal tool called DemCom available to both Senate and House offices.

The apps, especially Dome Watch, get used by thousands of Hill dwellers and the public alike seeking updates on the hot action happening on the House floor and when votes are being held.