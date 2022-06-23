Jan. 6 panel airs evidence of more GOP lawmaker pardon requests

Five Republican members of Congress requested pardons from former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to evidence presented Thursday by a House select committee.

The panel investigating the attack presented emails and video testimony that Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania asked for pardons.

“The only reason I know to ask for a pardon is because you think you've committed a crime,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said near the end of a more-than-two-hour hearing that focused mainly on the Justice Department.

The revelations come as the panel presented further testimony about Trump’s broader campaign to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the leadup to the attack.

After the hearing, Kinzinger deflected a reporter’s question about what conduct the Republican members of Congress may have had in mind when requesting pardons.