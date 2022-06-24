Advocates mobilize as abortion bans takes effect

The impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a 1973 case guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion was all but immediate: By 2 p.m. Friday, at least eight states had banned abortion with limited exceptions.

Those states included Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Dakota, Texas, Arkansas and Utah, according to Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate of state issues for the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group that advocates for access to legal abortion.

“As the dust settles and we find out which states banned abortion, we will see where we have to move the needle so that we can work to ensure people have access,” Nash said.

Although the decision made in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization of Mississippi effectively overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to abortion, where exactly abortion will be allowed to continue will be a changing landscape in the days to come, with states making changes immediately, in a few days, or after a month or more depending on the language in their statutes.

One thing is certain: Abortion access in the U.S. will be heavily restricted across wide swaths of the country for the foreseeable future, especially for low-income people who can’t travel to states like New York and California, where abortions are legal.