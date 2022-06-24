Roe reversal puts spotlight on state laws

The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse long-standing precedent under Roe v. Wade will fuel lawmakers, state officials and the Biden administration as they race to reshape abortion laws nationwide, though the onus now will largely be on the states.

The ramifications of the ruling will vary on a state-by-state level, with the East and West coasts becoming de facto safe havens for people seeking access to abortion, while much of the South and Midwest will almost immediately become abortion deserts.

Federally, both the administration and Congress are limited in what they can do to make sweeping changes.

For Democrats, the path to implement ways to protect abortion rights nationally is narrow without removing the Senate filibuster. The same issue presents a roadblock for Republicans to institute broader bans on abortion pre-viability.

This leaves states to institute their own changes on a local level, though successful state laws can provide a roadmap for copycat bills.