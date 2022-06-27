State policy changes intensify in wake of Supreme Court decision

In the hours after the Supreme Court signaled an end to the national right to abortion Friday, a cascade of abortion bans began to take effect across the country.

Trigger laws, meant to go into effect in the absence of the legal precedent established under the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, took effect in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.

Ohio enacted its ban on abortions after six weeks, courtesy of a federal court judge who approved Attorney General Dave Yost's request to lift a nearly three-year injunction on the state's so-called heartbeat bill.

In less than a month, Texas, Idaho, North Dakota and Tennessee laws will make those states abortion deserts as well.

It's just the beginning of the the state-led movement to ban abortion or, in some cases, to continue to protect access to the procedure.