On the Democratic side, Reps. Sean Casten, who flipped a seat in the 2018 blue wave, and Marie Newman, who beat longtime Rep. Dan Lipinski in a 2020 primary, are contending for their party’s nomination in the 6th District. Outside groups have spent almost $800,000 in the race with more than $500,000 against Newman from the pro-Israel DMFI PAC, disclosures show. Newman ousted one of the last remaining anti-abortion rights Democrats in Lipinski, but in this year’s primary both Casten and Newman support abortion rights and Planned Parenthood has endorsed them both.

Are these incumbents vulnerable too?

Two House Democrats in Illinois face well-funded challengers: Reps. Danny K. Davis and Raja Krishnamoorthi. Davis’ campaign for a 14th term in the deep-blue 7th District faces a challenge from progressive Kina Collins as well as ​​from Denarvis Mendenhall. Collins — backed by Justice Democrats, which disclosed spending just shy of $400,000 in outside messaging on her race and has supported other primary challengers including now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — outraised Davis in this election cycle, hauling in more than $600,000 to his $450,000. But Davis had far more cash on hand, nearly $600,000, to her $80,000 as of June 8.

Krishnamoorthi, in the 8th District, still held a huge financial advantage with nearly $13 million cash on hand, even as his primary challenger, IT consultant Junaid Ahmed, had raised more than $1 million. Ahmed had less than $100,000 as of June 8.

In Mississippi, Republican Reps. Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo could both be denied spots on the November ballot in runoffs Tuesday. Guest finished second by just 300 votes to Navy veteran Michale Cassidy in the June 7 primary in the 3rd District. In the 4th, Palazzo finished first in a seven-candidate field, but he had less than 32 percent and his other challengers have since endorsed second-place finisher Mike Ezell. Both incumbents have led in fundraising and support from outside groups since the primary. And Mississippi Rep. Trent Kelly held a series of “emergency” fundraising receptions for them, according to an invitation obtained by CQ Roll Call.

In the Senate, Utah Republican Mike Lee’s biggest challenge to reelection may come from independent candidate Evan McMullin in November, but the incumbent first must prevail over two primary challengers. One of them, former state lawmaker Becky Edwards, has raised more than $1.5 million. Lee, though, held more than $2.2 million in his campaign account as of June 8 to Edwards’ $165,000. A third Republican, former gubernatorial aide Ally Isom, had $50,000 of her $675,000 haul. The Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity and other outside groups have disclosed spending about $500,000 in support of Lee.