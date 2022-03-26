Fortenberry to resign following conviction on charges tied to illegal contribution

Bowing to pressure from Republican leaders following his criminal conviction for lying to authorities about illegal campaign contributions, Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Saturday he will resign next week.

"When I first ran for Congress, I said that I would focus on our national security, economic security and family security," Fortenberry said in an email to supporters. "It is my dearest hope that I have made a contribution to the betterment of America, and the well being of our great state of Nebraska.

"Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively. I will resign from Congress shortly," he said.

Attached to the announcement was a letter to House colleagues saying he would resign effective March 31. It quoted a poem he said was "on the wall of Mother Teresa's children's home in Calcutta."

"When you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight," it said in part. "Build anyway."