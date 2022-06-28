Trump-backed Miller beats Davis in Illinois primary

Conservative firebrand freshman Rep. Mary Miller, who began her House career apologizing for comments about Adolf Hitler, beat five-term Rep. Rodney Davis on Tuesday in the GOP primary in Illinois’ 15th District.

Davis, a swing-district survivor who fended off serious general election challenges in 2018 and 2020, could not overcome former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Miller and millions of dollars in opposition ads from such groups as the Club for Growth in the newly drawn, solidly Republican district.

Miller had 58 percent of the vote to Davis’ 42 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 9:48 p.m. Central time. She will face Paul Lange in the general election. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the district Solid Republican for November.

Despite Trump’s endorsement against him, Davis highlighted his support for the former president’s agenda and said that if he’s elected and Republicans take control of the House, he would seek to investigate the work of the select committee holding hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump campaigned for Miller over the weekend with a rally in Mendon, Ill., and she quickly cut an ad featuring the former president and calling Davis a “RINO,” or Republican in name only. Miller’s ad did not include her referring, as she did at the rally with Trump, to the recent Supreme Court abortion ruling as a win for “white life.” Her campaign, which did not respond to an interview request, said she had misspoken.