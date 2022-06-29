Gas price gouging focus of new ads backing House Democrats

Heading into the July Fourth weekend, a policy group supporting House Democrats is launching $1.7 million in new ads calling on the Senate to take up House-passed legislation designed to combat potential gas price gouging.

In a week where much of the political world is focused on the effect of last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights, the new TV campaign shows Democrats are well aware of the potential for inflation, and high gas prices in particular, to dominate public concerns.

“He voted to put an immediate stop to the price gouging,” says one of the ads produced by House Majority Forward, highlighting Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. The ad claims the bill would “quickly lower the cost of gas for you, and punish the price gougers taking advantage of Americans.”

House Majority Forward is a policy nonprofit that’s associated with the super PAC House Majority PAC. It will be running similar spots in eight other House districts of varying competitiveness, highlighting the support of individual members for the bill that would give the Federal Trade Commission greater powers to investigate and address price gouging in both the retail and wholesale markets for consumer fuel.

“No more price gouging. No more record profits at our expense,” says the ad featuring Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat.