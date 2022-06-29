Republican Mike Flood fills Fortenberry seat in Nebraska

Nebraska Republican state Sen. Mike Flood won the special election Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from Congress after he was convicted of lying to authorities about illegal campaign contributions.

Flood originally launched a challenge to Fortenberry in the GOP primary. But Fortenberry was effectively out of the race after he was convicted on three felony charges of concealing information and lying to federal authorities about his 2016 reelection campaign contributions.

Fortenberry announced his resignation in March, triggering a special election to fill his seat for the remainder of the term. Fortenberry was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.

[Fortenberry avoids prison time over three felony convictions]

Flood beat Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks, who is also a state senator, 53 percent to 47 percent in a race The Associated Press called at 10:11 p.m. Central time. The two candidates will face each other again in November after winning their parties’ nominations in the May primary for a full two-year term.