Democrats fume, GOP lauds ruling to weaken EPA

In a fiery statement that gave the court a new title —“MAGA Court,” a reference to the Make America Great Again slogan of former President Donald Trump, who named three of the six conservative justices to the bench — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., decried the ruling along with two recent high court decisions to weaken gun-safety restrictions and overturn federal abortion protection.

“First on gun safety, then on abortion, and now on the environment — this MAGA, regressive, extremist Supreme Court is intent on setting America back decades, if not centuries,” Schumer said. “Today’s decision adds to a number of dangerously outrageous decisions that have rightly tarnished the public’s confidence in the court — every Republican who had a role in putting these six justices on the bench are complicit in the devastating impacts of its extremist decisions.”

'Overridden lawmakers' will'

Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said the court had misread the Clean Air Act and overridden lawmakers’ will. “The Supreme Court’s blatant dismissal of the will of Congress is an alarming display of hubris, the consequences of which will be felt far beyond this case,” Pallone said.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., also took umbrage at the ruling, saying the justices were playing the roles of lawmakers, not interpreters of the law, referencing the dissent in the case by Justice Elena Kagan.

“As Justice Kagan points out in her dissent, ‘ the Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decision-maker on climate policy,” Hoyer said. “That is not how our system of checks and balances works,” he said, adding that the Senate should “act on legislation to address the existential threat posed by the climate crisis, including House-passed measures to lower Americans’ energy costs and secure a clean energy future.”