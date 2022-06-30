As she was departing the White House in the presidential motorcade for Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse the morning of Jan. 6, Cipollone warned Hutchinson again of the legal risks if Trump went to the Capitol as Congress was counting the electoral votes to certify the 2020 presidential election victory of Joe Biden, she told the panel. Cipollone was also worried that it would look like the White House was “inciting a riot or encouraging a riot to erupt” at the Capitol, Hutchinson testified.

She also said Cipollone told her something to the effect of: “Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me. We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.”

DOJ pressure campaign

Cipollone was involved in the effort to push back against Trump’s flirtation with installing Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general after being told Clark would carry out the president’s desires related to his fraudulent election law claims.

In the wake of the 2020 election, Trump was repeatedly informed by top officials in the Justice Department that his claims of widespread voter fraud were meritless. Attorney General William Barr did that until his resignation in December 2020. Jeffrey Rosen, then-acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general, also refused to give in to Trump’s pressure campaign asking them to say the election was corrupted.

Amid Donoghue and Rosen’s resistance to Trump’s ask, he sought to replace Rosen with Clark, an environmental lawyer at the agency who was willing to use the Justice Department to advance Trump’s voter fraud claims and overturn the election results. Clark circulated a letter he drafted on DOJ letterhead dated Dec. 28, 2020, saying the Justice Department “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.” It also recommended that the legislature in Georgia, a state Biden won, hold a special session to address the concerns.