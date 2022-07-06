Biden administration defends DACA program at appeals court

The Biden administration defended an Obama-era immigration program for "Dreamers" at a federal appeals court Wednesday, in a case that threatens to strip protections from hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The Justice Department’s Brian M. Boynton told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that a 2012 memo that created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, “is lawful in its entirety and should be upheld.”

The appeals court is reviewing a decision last year from Judge Andrew Hanen of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas that struck down the program, in a ruling that found the Department of Homeland Security lacked the authority to implement it.

That lower court ruling allows the federal government to continue processing renewals for existing DACA recipients, but closed the door to first-time applicants.

DACA since 2012 has provided deportation protections and work permits to certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program currently shields more than 600,000 young people from deportation and allows them to work or study in the country, according to government data.