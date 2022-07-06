Democrats pitch immigration issues on must-pass defense bill

House Democrats have filed a slew of immigration-related amendments to the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill, one of their last opportunities to pass new immigration policies before the midterm elections.

Congress is fast approaching its scheduled August recess, followed by peak campaign season, so Democratic lawmakers only have a few more weeks in session to push their legislative priorities before they could lose control of either chamber in November.

The must-pass defense authorization bill, which advanced out of committee in late June, is a prime opportunity to do so. The House plans to take up the bill next week, and amendments made “in order” by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full House.

Rep. Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., introduced an amendment that would protect "documented Dreamers," or children who grew up in the U.S. as dependents on their parents’ employment visas but risk deportation when they turn 21 and are no longer dependents.

Ross’s proposal has bipartisan support, and reportedly is a topic of ongoing bipartisan Senate talks on immigration, but has yet to advance in either chamber.