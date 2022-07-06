Park Police radio channels unrecorded for years, watchdog says

The U.S. Park Police for years did not record radio communications on audio channels it used to operate and coordinate between officers, a violation of federal and department policies, an independent watchdog said Wednesday.

In a report, the Interior Department’s inspector general said the Park Police did not record communications on two of the three primary radio channels the agency uses: its “admin” channel and its “special event” channel.

The Park Police did not record radio communications on the admin channel from October 2018 through June 2020 or on its special event channel between March 2018 and August 2020, according to the inspector general.

The inspector general found that the police agency discovered this void in record keeping after a Park Police official requested audio recordings of the protests against police violence in and around the White House, including in Lafayette Park, between May 29 and June 3, 2020, and was informed some audio recordings of the events during that period did not exist.

Responsible for patrolling sites of national importance in and around Washington, the Park Police has been under public scrutiny since some of its officers along with officers from other law enforcement agencies violently cleared largely peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020.