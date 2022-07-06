Sen. Lindsey Graham plans to fight Georgia subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham intends to fight a subpoena for his testimony in a Georgia investigation over potential criminal interference in the state’s 2020 election, according to a statement from his attorneys.

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, wants the South Carolina Republican to testify about at least two December phone conversations he had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Raffensperger’s staff following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

A pair of attorneys from law firm Nelson Mullins said they had spoken to investigators in Fulton County who consider Graham “neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.”

The attorneys, Bart Daniel and Matt Austin, said Wednesday that “this is all politics” and called the investigation a “fishing expedition” that is working with the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” the attorneys state. “Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job.”