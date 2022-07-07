States would set lower highway emissions goals under proposed rule

The Federal Highway Administration on Thursday proposed a rule to require states and municipalities to set targets for reducing roadway greenhouse gas emissions as part of a $27 billion effort to cut emissions from motor vehicles.

The rule would require state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations to establish declining carbon dioxide emissions targets from transportation sources and establish a method for measuring and reporting the emissions to the FHWA.

It would not mandate specific targets, giving states and municipalities “flexibility to set targets that are appropriate for their communities and that work for their respective climate change and other policy priorities.” States would be required to establish two- and four-year targets and report on the progress biennially.

The FHWA said that move would help the federal government meet climate goals, including reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050.

“Our approach gives states the flexibility they need to set their own emission reduction targets, while providing them with resources from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to meet those targets and protect their communities,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release.