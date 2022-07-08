Appeals court lets House panel subpoena Trump financial records

A House committee can get some of Donald Trump’s financial records it subpoenaed from accounting firm Mazars USA as part of a probe into the former president’s finances, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is the latest in a yearslong fight between Trump and the House Oversight and Reform Committee that has already gone to the Supreme Court once.

The appeals court found the committee had justified seeking various Trump records, including payments made to Trump or Trump entities in 2017 and 2018 from “foreign and domestic government actors” that might indicate a violation of the emoluments clauses of the Constitution.

The decision also would allow the committee to get documents from 2016 to 2018 surrounding his company’s redevelopment of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., as a luxury hotel and records from 2014 to 2018 with potential financial information that was not disclosed during his campaign or tenure in office.

But the ruling narrowed the committee’s request substantially, finding the panel had not provided enough justification under a test the Supreme Court announced in a 2020 decision in the case.