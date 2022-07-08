Report finds agents used improper force against Haitian migrants

Several Border Patrol agents used undue force against Haitian migrants along the southwest border last fall, but there was “no evidence” that any agents on horseback struck them with reins, investigators found in a report.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released the 511-page final report Friday, more than nine months after viral images of border agents on horses using reins against migrants in south Texas sparked outrage in Congress and nationwide.

The images were released amid a sharp rise in migration from Haitian citizens in Texas’ Del Rio sector, resulting in as many as 15,000 migrants crowded under the international bridge at once in dangerously high temperatures.

The report found that Border Patrol agents involved had not been given sufficient training or briefed on the agency’s objectives when they decided to help Texas state officials push back Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande River. Several of the migrants had been issued tickets by Border Patrol indicating they were already awaiting processing by the agency, but they had crossed back and forth for supplies for their families.

One agent “used profanity while yelling at a migrant and then pursued him along the river’s edge forcing his horse to narrowly maneuver around a small child,” the report says. Multiple agents on horseback “used force or the threat of force to drive migrants back into the Rio Grande River despite the fact they were well within the territorial boundary of the United States,” according to the report.