August date to watch in Pennsylvania Senate race

Democrats have five weeks before a critical deadline to potentially replace the party’s nominee in a key U.S. Senate race that will help decide the majority. While switching candidates late in a race is rare, and even unlikely to happen in this case, it can’t be completely ruled out due to extraordinary circumstances in Pennsylvania.

While Lt. Gov John Fetterman appeared at a volunteer training event on Saturday, he hasn’t been on the campaign trail for nearly two months since he suffered a stroke just days before he won the May 17 Democratic primary.

If he’s unable to continue with the campaign for any reason, Fetterman has until Aug. 15 to withdraw from the race and be replaced on the November ballot. According to state law, nominees must withdraw at least 85 days before the general election.

It’s rare for a major party nominee to be sidelined for an extended period of time in the middle of a heated race. GOP Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois suffered a major stroke in January of 2012, but wasn't up for reelection until 2016. Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson of South Dakota had a major, stroke-like event in December 2006, and won reelection nearly two years later. Fetterman is set to face voters this fall.

A campaign spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette a few days ago that the lieutenant governor is “feeling really well,” “getting better,” “90 percent back to full strength,” and will be “on the campaign trail soon.” The spokesman also said Fetterman is out and about running various family errands. Before Saturday, Fetterman’s public profile had been limited to videos including one from the hospital soon after the stroke and a more recent fundraising video posted on social media.