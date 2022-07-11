O’Halleran keeps running against the odds

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A lot of Democrats might have looked at the new configuration of the sprawling House district in northern and eastern Arizona and decided to retire. Not Tom O'Halleran.

President Joe Biden lost the new 2nd District, which includes Navajo Nation, the pine forests here and the traditionally Republican Prescott area, by 8 percentage points back in 2020, so it is no surprise that O'Halleran is among the most vulnerable House incumbents running this year. Biden narrowly carried his old district in 2020.

"I don't think that way," O'Halleran said, with a laugh, when asked before the kickoff of what is perhaps Arizona's most iconic Fourth of July Parade. "Two-thirds of the district are still mine, it takes into account the tribal lands, all of them. That's ... a main source of support for me. It takes into account cities like Flagstaff and Williams and Winslow and other communities around the Verde Valley-Sedona area and I'm well known throughout the district."

O'Halleran, a co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, pointed out that he previously represented parts of the new congressional district when he served in the state legislature, so he did not have the challenges some of his colleagues are facing in having to introduce himself to new voters.

"Some of the field people are here today, but the underlying issue is this is an election about the kitchen table, and what I have done in my three terms as a congressman, and my history here in Arizona, and if that's bad, then I wouldn't probably be running," O'Halleran said.