Amended veterans toxic exposure bill teed up in House

The House plans to take up a revised version of sweeping veterans benefit legislation this week after running into constitutional objections to the Senate-passed bill, which included a provision House tax writers never formally blessed.

The Rules Committee on Tuesday posted the new veterans bill text as an amendment to an unrelated Senate bill that passed that chamber in February but was later included in the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package. Rules was meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider the measure, which is listed among the bills that the House could take up this week.

The core of the veterans bill would make servicemembers who contracted any of 23 conditions — from brain cancer to hypertension — after being deployed to an Iraq or Afghanistan combat zone automatically eligible for veterans health care and disability benefits. That's a change from current law, which requires veterans to prove their illnesses were a direct result of their deployments rather than some other factor.

But after the Senate in June passed the expansion — which the Congressional Budget Office estimated as costing nearly $280 billion over a decade — House lawmakers discovered an issue that would hold up final passage of the bill for weeks.

Senators had added a provision that would give the Department of Veterans Affairs authority to buy out the contracts of doctors, nurses and other health care practitioners who agreed to work for the VA at rural or "highly rural" veterans clinics.