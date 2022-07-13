Compromise veterans bill passes House, heads back to Senate

The House passed a revised version of a sweeping expansion of veterans benefits Wednesday with a tweak designed to fix a constitutional glitch that had briefly derailed the measure.

On a 342-88 vote, the House sent back to the Senate — as an amendment to an unrelated bill — legislation to provide easier access to health care and disability benefits to more than 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving overseas.

The benefits bill had already passed in different forms in both chambers. But an obscure tax provision added by the Senate triggered a constitutional concern in the House, where all tax measures must originate.

The revised bill drops the Senate-passed tax provision, though House members expressed frustration with the additional time and effort needed to get the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“Our veterans do not have the time for technicalities. Their lives are literally on the line," Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., said during floor debate.