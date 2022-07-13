Contractor tells Senate dining workers that job cuts loom

Dozens of Senate dining workers are once again facing the prospect of losing their jobs.

The employees were told in a meeting Wednesday with contractor Restaurant Associates that they could either take jobs on George Washington University’s campus or be laid off.

“As a valued associate, we hope you will remain part of our larger team in the D.C. area,” the letter told the workers. If they “decline this job opportunity,” the letter said their last day of work would be July 28.

The company gave notice to 38 workers who serve food in the Senate and 18 who work in the Capitol Visitor Center, according to Susan Valentine, political director of UNITE HERE, the labor union that represents the workers.

​​The action came as a surprise to officials at the Architect of the Capitol, which manages the contract with Restaurant Associates.