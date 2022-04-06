Senate dining workers avert layoffs and will ‘keep fighting’

Quentin Blackman arrived at the union picket in front of the Senate office buildings on Wednesday facing a layoff in less than two weeks. By the time he left, his job was saved.

The cashier and food service worker on the Senate side of the Capitol came to support his fellow co-workers and heard Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., announce to the crowd that their jobs were safe for now.

“OK,” Blackman said, joining with the cheering crowd. “That’s excellent.”

Lawmakers were able to redirect $3.75 million in already-appropriated pandemic funding to keep 81 workers who had received layoff notices last week on the payroll, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

Workers were facing layoffs after pandemic aid funding that went toward keeping dining workers on the payroll while the pandemic turned the building into a ghost town ran out.