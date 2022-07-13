‘Thor’ isn’t the superhero movie of the summer. It’s Gabby Giffords

Filmmaker Julie Cohen hasn’t seen “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest Marvel installment wielding its mighty hammer at the box office. But she is sure of one thing.

“In terms of somebody who can face down anything or resilient superhero champions … Gabby’s got Thor beat,” she says.

She’s talking about Gabby Giffords, the subject of the new documentary she made with directing partner Betsy West. The pair has spent the last few years working on projects about powerful American women, but even they weren’t prepared for what they found.

“Like, how is this person so relentlessly optimistic all the time?” Cohen wondered at first, as she shadowed the former congresswoman from Arizona.

Everyone knows how Giffords survived a mass shooting in 2011 that sent a bullet through her brain, made a miraculous partial recovery and turned her tragedy into action with a gun control group she formed with her husband, astronaut (and now senator) Mark Kelly. That story gets a more nuanced treatment in “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” which manages to humanize her even as it renews her place as an icon.