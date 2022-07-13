Trump visit, debate put focus on GOP Senate race in Arizona

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — With a televised Senate debate scheduled for Wednesday night, and an appearance by former President Donald Trump set for Saturday, Arizona will be the center of attention ahead of the state's Aug. 2 primaries.

The venue for Trump's rally with his endorsed slate led by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters is in the very conservative Yavapai County, where at a recent GOP women's luncheon it was hard to find local candidates willing to say thought Trump actually lost the state in 2020, even though the results show he did.

Masters and businessman Jim Lamon have appeared to pull away from state Attorney General Mark Brnovich in what recent polling there is available.

Lamon said in an interview he thinks Arizona GOP voters are "not looking for somebody who's a puppet for big tech, you know — globalist guy," referring to Masters, who's received massive financial backing from tech billionaire Peter Thiel, for whom he previously worked.

"People see through things out here that maybe others might not. This is a freedom-loving state. They see what's going on, that Peter Thiel, a Facebook board member since 2005, only resigned a few weeks ago, is putting $16 million into this race from California. That's not going over well here," Lamon said.