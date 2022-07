Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who served in the Army during the Iraq War, pays respects to Marine Corps veteran Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to pass away, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday. Williams, who died on June 29, received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman on Oct. 5, 1945, for action in the Battle of Iwo Jima.