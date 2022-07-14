Doctors warn US monkeypox response is lagging

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States, but even though the federal government has ample treatments and vaccinations on hand, physicians say bureaucratic red tape is hindering their ability to respond to and contain the outbreak.

It is "nearly impossible" for physicians and clinics to get patients the monkeypox antiviral TPOXX, even though New York City has enough supply on hand, said Mary Foote, the medical director for emergency preparedness and response in the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

She warned that the true number of monkeypox cases in the U.S. is likely much higher than 1,000 because many individuals cannot easily access testing.

"If we learn something from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that we need to pay attention to these sorts things so they don't get worse," said Lilian Abbo, the associate chief medical officer for Infectious Diseases for the Jackson Health System in Miami. Abbo and Foote spoke to reporters Thursday about treatment concerns during a call organized by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The monkeypox treatment, TPOXX, is only available to patients and doctors under a special CDC status because it is usually used to treat smallpox, not monkeypox.