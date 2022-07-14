SEC seeks to ease barriers for investors’ ESG proposals

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed expanding investors’ ability to resubmit proposals on environmental, social and governance issues as the 2022 proxy season sees record levels of votes and Republicans ramp up criticisms of the agency.

The agency voted 3-2 to propose amending a provision known as Rule 14a-8, to require companies to jump through additional hoops when seeking to prevent shareholders from voting on corporate proposals.

If finalized, the changes would likely make it much harder for companies to avoid votes on ESG matters in the future.

The rule as currently written allows shareholder proposals to be excluded if companies say they have been “already substantially implemented,” that they “substantially duplicate” another current proposal, or that they substantially duplicate a proposal that was previously submitted at the company’s prior shareholder meetings, according to the agency.

The SEC proposed amending each of these options so that companies would have to meet a higher bar.