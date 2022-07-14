Senate to push ahead on semiconductor manufacturing bill

The Senate is likely to begin floor consideration next week on a narrower economic competitiveness bill that would provide $52 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing grants and investment tax credits for the chip industry.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told senators to expect a procedural vote as early as Tuesday to begin the floor process on a limited competition measure that would include those two items and any other provisions from rival, broader bills that have bipartisan consensus and will be ready to move, according to a source familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A bicameral conference committee on the broader Senate and House competition bills has stalled amid disagreement over trade and other controversial provisions that are likely to be left out of the more limited measure.

The conference committee negotiations ground to a halt after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced two weeks ago that Republicans would not support a bipartisan competition bill so long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan budget reconciliation package. The Kentucky Republican offered more flexibility this week when he said his party would accept the House passing the Senate version — which both parties in the House rejected — or a stand-alone measure that spun off the semiconductor manufacturing grants.

It’s not yet clear whether McConnell would support what lawmakers are calling a “chips-plus approach” that would add other provisions like the semiconductor tax credits, which were not in either the House or Senate versions of the broader bill. McConnell's office didn't respond to a request for comment.