House NDAA would further limit Pentagon officials’ stock ownership

The House voted quietly Thursday to include in its defense authorization bill tighter restrictions on top Defense Department officials owning stocks in major defense contractors.

The proposal to address potential conflicts of interest among Pentagon leaders comes despite the fact that Congress has yet to set statutory limits on its own stock ownership or that of the Supreme Court — changes that many on Capitol Hill and beyond say are past due.

At the Pentagon, current law bars Senate-confirmed officials or those serving in certain top defense acquisition posts from owning publicly traded stock in companies that were among the top 10 Pentagon contractors by revenue in any of the five previous fiscal years.

The National Defense Authorization Act that the House passed Thursday includes an amendment that would expand the covered companies to comprise those that earned $1 billion or more in revenue from Pentagon contracts in the preceding calendar year.

The difference would be this: Instead of prohibiting top officials from owning the stock of 10 companies, the officials would be barred from owning stock in about 75 companies, according to government data on defense contractor revenues.