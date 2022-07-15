Parliamentary procedures and other perplexities — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week ending July 15, 2022
By Chris HalePosted July 15, 2022 at 3:23pm
Among some of the highlights in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses: Sens. Josh Hawley and Cory Booker display some procedural confusion on the Senate floor, House members complain about late night coldness in the chamber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks on the pope, and Sen. John Hickenlooper enjoys the sweet taste of victory.