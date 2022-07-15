Video

Parliamentary procedures and other perplexities — Congressional Hits and Misses

Week ending July 15, 2022

By Chris Hale
Posted July 15, 2022 at 3:23pm

Among some of the highlights in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses: Sens. Josh Hawley and Cory Booker display some procedural confusion on the Senate floor, House members complain about late night coldness in the chamber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks on the pope, and Sen. John Hickenlooper enjoys the sweet taste of victory. 