To ‘get Trump,’ Jan. 6 committee would need to start connecting some dots — directly to him

For his part, the former president issued a Wednesday statement that did not deny anything laid out in the panel’s July 12 hearing. But it did include this swipe at the panel: “All they want to do is ‘get Trump,’ and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it.” The statement began with the kind of economy-focused message many GOP strategists want Trump to sound heading into November’s midterm elections. But he couldn’t help himself with a swipe at the panel, again showing his lack of political discipline.

There has been much focus since the panel’s Tuesday hearing on texts from inside Trump World in the days before the Capitol attack suggesting his calls during a rally in Washington that morning for his loyal — and angry — supporters to march to the Capitol was premeditated.

Some aides had previously told the committee he ad-libbed now-infamous lines to march on the Capitol during the “Save the Steal” rally that morning at the Ellipse.

“POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol,” Kylie Jane Kremer, who organized the “Save the Steal” rally, wrote in a Jan. 4 text that the committee released Tuesday. Kremer wrote that Trump was expected “to just call for it ‘unexpectedly.’” She did not disclose who on Trump’s West Wing staff or team of outside advisers disclosed that alleged plan.

Some legal experts called that proof that Trump planned to send what he knew would be a charged-up crowd to the Capitol as Congress was counting the states’ Electoral College results.