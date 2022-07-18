Confused about 2022? You should be

ANALYSIS — I’ve seen more than a few election cycles, but I’m not certain I have seen many that are more confusing than the one we are now in.

Which “rules” of handicapping still hold in the current environment, and which fell by the wayside as our parties changed, our political institutions crumbled, and our political leaders looked increasingly incapable of governing?

Yes, everyone knows that midterm elections are a disaster for the president’s party when the economy is bad and voters are unhappy.

But 1998 and 2002 remain exceptions because the Clinton impeachment added a wild card that ultimately benefitted the Democrats, and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks boosted incumbent President George W. Bush’s standing.

It has been relatively easy to handicap individual races and entire election cycles when nothing out of the ordinary happens. In those cases, the old rules still apply.