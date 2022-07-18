Senate NDAA has $13 billion extra for defense inflation

The Senate Armed Services Committee recommended $45 billion more for national defense in fiscal 2023 than President Joe Biden sought, and the panel disclosed Monday that $13 billion of the increase would go toward offsetting the effect of surging inflation on Pentagon buying power.

The committee filed on Monday its fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act and the accompanying report and funding tables. The Senate’s NDAA is named after James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the committee who is retiring after this year.

The bill would authorize $846.86 billion for defense programs — mainly at the Pentagon and the Energy Department, which manages U.S. nuclear bomb and warhead programs.

Other panels besides Armed Services intend to authorize about $11 billion more for national defense in fiscal 2023. As a result, the Senate’s grand total of proposed defense spending in fiscal 2023 is projected to total $857.46 billion, compared to the House's approximately $851 billion proposal.

All that money must still be appropriated in separate spending bills, but the two chambers' NDAAs exert strong influence on the appropriations process.