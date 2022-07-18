What to watch in Tuesday’s Maryland contests

Outside groups, mostly those focused on Israel, have pumped nearly $6 million into the race, with all ads either attacking or boosting Edwards or Ivey. It’s an open seat because its current occupant, Rep. Anthony G. Brown, is running for state attorney general. Both Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 would have gotten 89 percent of the vote in the district as it is currently drawn, so whichever candidate prevails in the primary is nearly certain to serve in the next Congress.

A pro-Israel super PAC, which counts the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as its top donor, has spent the most in support of Ivey and in opposition to Edwards. It’s part of a larger, nationwide effort to influence Democrats as some of the most prominent congressional progressives have sought to shift the party leftward on Middle East matters.

Potentially competitive

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added Trone to its Frontline incumbent protection program in June, a signal that the race in the 6th District may be competitive in November. Trone will find out who his challenger is after Tuesday, with leading candidates being Neil Parrott, a member of the state’s House of Delegates, and conservative journalist and former super PAC operative Matthew Foldi, who has racked up a long string of endorsements including from House GOP leaders and the state’s GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. Other Republicans on the ballot include Mariela Roca, Robert Poissonnier, Jonathan Jenkins and Colt Black.

Trone, whose personal fortune stems from his ownership of Total Wine & More, has put nearly $12.6 million of his own money into the race and had $10.8 million on hand as of June 29, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. Parrott held nearly $350,000 as of that date, while Foldi disclosed just shy of $100,000 left of his total haul of $222,000. No other contenders had cracked the six figures.

Trone has two challengers for the Democratic nomination, but he’s expected to win easily after an initial challenger, former state lawmaker Aruna Miller, decided to run instead for lieutenant governor as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.