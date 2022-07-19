Army tells House panel of enormous personnel shortfalls

The U.S. Army is hemorrhaging people.

The Army’s vice chief of staff, Gen. Joseph M. Martin, confirmed at a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness hearing on Tuesday that the regular Army is poised to fall nearly 19,000 soldiers short of its staffing target, or end strength, in fiscal 2022.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, Martin essentially said the service will be lucky to fall only 18,000 short of its goal.

Shortfalls in recruiting and retaining National Guard and Army Reserve personnel were not specified at the hearing. But similar shortfalls in hitting a target of 525,000 Army reservists would come on top of the missing regular Army soldiers.

“That’s alarming,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, referring to the end strength shortfalls at Tuesday’s hearing.