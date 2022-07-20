‘Chips-plus’ bill passage could slip to next week in Senate

Republican senators said Wednesday they’re expecting final passage of a trimmed-down semiconductor manufacturing and science-focused economic competitiveness package will slip to next week.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said he believes some opponents of the bill, including several dozen Republicans, will want to drag out votes and “let the clock run.” He said he hasn’t heard of any discussions to speed up the process, which would likely involve getting unanimous consent on a time agreement to allow some amendment votes.

A lead Republican proponent of the chips bill, Indiana Sen. Todd Young, also said he’s expecting the Senate to pass the package next week.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., planned to begin the process of bypassing a filibuster and moving forward with the bill on Wednesday. He said in morning remarks on the Senate floor that he would file cloture at some point during the day and planned to pass the package “as soon as we can.”

Schumer's remarks signaled he would likely try to get Republicans to provide unanimous consent for a time agreement that would streamline consideration of the bill. But if he can't get all Republicans to agree, then the earliest the Senate could vote to invoke cloture and cut off debate would be Friday. There are some other procedural steps beyond that Schumer would like to get cooperation to avoid as well.