President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at White House

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the president’s symptoms are “mild” and that he is now taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication from Pfizer that is used as treatment for the virus.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania on Thursday for an official event in Wilkes-Barre before making a fundraising stop in the Philadelphia area. He was then planning to head on to his home in Wilmington, Del. Now, it appears that the 79-year-old president will be remaining at the White House. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Jean-Pierre said the president had tested negative as recently as Tuesday.