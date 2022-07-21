What’s it take to become ‘energy congressman of the world’? A video series, perhaps

Some congressional candidates might try to obscure their devotion to a particular industry. Not Wesley Hunt.

“I just want to keep hitting home the fact that I’ll be the energy congressman of the world here, and this is my No. 1 top priority,” said Hunt, the Republican nominee in Texas' new Houston-area, energy-stocked 38th District.

To that end, his campaign is embarking on an unusual effort of producing a documentary-style video series featuring oil and gas companies in his district and well beyond it. Think of it as political ads meet reality TV, or in Hunt’s words, a cross between “‘Dirty Jobs’ and Travel Channel for the oil and gas industry.”

Hunt, a veteran who piloted helicopters in the Army and is all but assured a seat in the House next year representing the solidly GOP district, said his jaunts to oil rigs and other industry operations from Alaska to Pennsylvania and, of course, Texas will help him prepare to serve in Congress. He also wants to showcase the people who work in the field.

“These are the heroes that you never hear about,” Hunt, donning a hard hat, narrates in the first episode, slated to run in September, where his small crew chronicles the workings at a Mewbourne Oil Co. facility in Hobbs, N.M.