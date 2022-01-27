Amid ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ rhetoric, some GOP candidates of color thrive

Wesley Hunt, who is running for the GOP nomination in Texas’ 38th District, hauled in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter and holds $1.5 million in the bank.

That seven-figure sum, which Hunt and his campaign shared first with CQ Roll Call ahead of a Monday filing deadline, puts the Army veteran, who is Black, in the top tier of congressional fundraisers. He’s part of a growing Republican roster of House or Senate candidates or incumbents who are people of color raising eye-popping sums.

Even as some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have attacked the GOP as the party of Jim Crow 2.0 for opposition to bills to strengthen voting rights and overhaul elections nationwide, some of the Republican Party’s rising fundraising stars are people of color, many of whom, like Hunt, take issue with Democrats’ messaging.

Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina who is Black, raised nearly $7 million in last year’s fourth quarter and had more than $21.5 million cash on hand, according to a campaign adviser. He previously endorsed Hunt.

California GOP Rep. Young Kim, who was born in South Korea, plans to report raising $1.2 million in the fourth quarter with about $2.6 million in the bank. Georgia GOP Senate contender Herschel Walker, a former professional football player who is Black, hauled in $5.4 million in the fourth quarter, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Freshman Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who is Black, had raised $2.3 million as of Sept. 30.