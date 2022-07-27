Democrats delay votes on police, gun control legislation

House Democratic leaders pulled back on planned votes this week on a package of public safety bills that included police grant funding and an assault weapons ban, amid division within their caucus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., acknowledged an internal Democratic split in a statement Wednesday, but said the House may still vote on the measures in August when members are expected to convene to vote on a reconciliation bill.

“We are grateful to all our Members for promoting our shared values reflected in specific legislation that we can all support,” Pelosi said.

The punt comes as Democrats have tried to build political momentum for gun control measures beyond a rare bipartisan bill to address gun violence that Congress passed last month.

The planned package included a bill to create a new assault weapons ban, a bill to reinstate some civil liability for gun-makers and bills to establish new federal grant programs for local police.