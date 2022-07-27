Voters already believe we’re in recession

Will this week be Joe Biden’s economic Armageddon? It appears everyone, at least inside the Beltway, wants to know. Here’s a short rundown of what’s happened already and what’s ahead.

First, news that both Walmart and GM posted less-than-positive earnings reports tanked the markets Tuesday. Walmart projected a full-year profit decline of 11 percent and a decline in earnings per share of 10 percent to 12 percent. Big news.

Meanwhile, GM announced its second-quarter net income came in at $1.7 billion, or $1.14 a share, a decrease from $2.8 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Wall Street was expecting $1.20 a share. Moreover, GM’s CEO said the “company is preparing for a possible slowdown,” which sounds a lot like a recession on the horizon.

But the bigger news Tuesday was the Conference Board’s Consumer Index, as it reported the third consecutive month of decline in consumer confidence. The board’s senior director of economic indicators predicted, “As the Fed raises interest rates to rein in inflation, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, and major appliances all pulled back further in July. Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months.”

Not exactly good news for the president and his party. But there’s more to come. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to increase the nation’s benchmark interest rate. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which reflects changes in the prices of goods and services bought by U.S. consumers.