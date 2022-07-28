‘Chips and science’ bill on way to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday cleared legislation to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and spur research and development in other science and technology fields, sending the long-anticipated economic competitiveness measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The House passed what lawmakers are now calling the “chips and science” bill by a bipartisan vote of 243-187, with 24 Republicans joining all but one Democrat in voting for the measure. That one Democrat, California Rep. Sara Jacobs, voted "present."

The measure includes $54 billion in grants for semiconductor manufacturing and design and 5G wireless deployment and $24 billion to create a 25 percent tax credit for new semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

It also includes various five-year funding authorizations to bolster U.S. scientific research, including $81 billion, or $36 billion over baseline funding, for the National Science Foundation; $11 billion, all above baseline, for the Commerce Department authorization; and $9.7 billion, or a $4 billion baseline increase, for the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The measure also would authorize more than $67 billion for the Energy Department.

And although there are no authorizing funds for NASA, the measure would extend International Space Station operations through 2030 and provide the agency with a comprehensive set of congressional directives. Those include instructions for NASA to reduce risks for exploration, advance basic and applied research and create a “Moon to Mars” program to land the first human on Mars and to place the first American woman and person of color on the moon.