House considers potential election fallout of upcoming Supreme Court case

Congress has the ability to address the central issue in an upcoming Supreme Court case that could reshape federal elections, witnesses told the House Administration Committee on Thursday.

In the case, Moore v. Harper, the North Carolina legislature appealed a state supreme court ruling that tossed a congressional map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. The Supreme Court agreed to decide the case next term, which starts in October and ends at the end of June.

State legislators argue in the case that the state court overstepped its authority under the federal Constitution, and witnesses before the House panel said the Supreme Court could use the case to open up almost any state or local election decision for federal court review.

“To be blunt, it would be extraordinarily destabilizing,” Carolyn Shapiro, law professor at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, told the committee of one possible outcome.

Shapiro said embracing a version of the theory undergirding the case, the “independent state legislature” theory, would undercut the entire system of local election officials and leave state legislatures in charge of election rules, with disputes playing out in federal courts.