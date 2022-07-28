Lobbying ramps up around new health agency headquarters

In his first joint address to Congress in 2021, President Joe Biden asked lawmakers to greenlight a new initiative: a health research agency focused on speeding to market innovative technologies for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Shortly thereafter, a lobbying campaign was born.

Now, cities and states across the nation are jostling to become the site of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health by forming coalitions, hiring external lobbyists and recruiting lawmakers to the cause. The opportunity promises to be a potentially major economic boon to the winner.

Congressional delegations in at least seven states have organized letters outlining the benefits of their districts to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and acting ARPA-H Deputy Director Adam Russell, with more likely to follow. The campaigns have created strange bedfellows across the ideological spectrum, like conservative Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

But the details of the new agency are still very much up in the air. Congress officially enacted ARPA-H with $1 billion in the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package, but competing bills in the House and Senate would fill in the details of how the agency would operate, how it would be organized, how much more funding it would receive and where it could be located.