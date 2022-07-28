Manchin: Deal’s tax increases won’t hurt businesses, raise prices

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III told reporters Thursday that he’s not talked to fellow centrist Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona about the budget reconciliation deal he cut, but he’s hopeful she’ll support it given the bill’s tax increases aren’t inflationary or harmful to most businesses.

Sinema is withholding comment on the $300 billion deficit-reducing bill that Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer crafted behind closed doors and released late Wednesday in a surprise announcement until she’s reviewed the text. But she has long sought to limit the tax increases in the bill, and has reportedly opposed a provision to change the taxation of carried interest that has been added to this package after being left out of recent versions.

Closing the carried interest “loophole” to tax investment fund managers' share of their clients' capital gains as ordinary income, raising their effective tax rate, has been a long time priority for most Democrats. And Manchin made clear that its inclusion in this bill is a major priority for him.

“The only thing I was adamant about is the carried interest,” Manchin told reporters on a Zoom call Thursday. “Enough's enough for the one-tenth of 1 percent of the wealthiest people in the country having an advantage. So I’m hoping everybody’s OK.”

Manchin added that "it's not my way or the highway" on the budget package, "but my goodness, on scenarios like that" — referencing carried interest — it was "long overdue to get rid of it."