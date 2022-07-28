House Democrats courting Latinos in the midterm elections announced a seven-figure ad campaign Thursday that uses regional dialects, accents and themes to connect to voters in battleground districts.

The digital, radio and print ads from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — shared first with CQ Roll Call — are the latest response to criticism that the party is losing support among Latino voters because it waited too long to start outreach efforts and treated the diverse group as monolithic, even as Republicans invested heavily in Latino outreach in recent election cycles.

“I have always said: Latinos are not going to automatically vote for Democrats unless we come to them and woo them, show them that we are the party that actually has their backs,” said Maria Cardona, a political strategist who specializes in Latino outreach and was an informal adviser on the ad campaign.

Democrats in recent years have worked to tailor ads to different subsets of Hispanic and Latino voters. President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, for instance, ran ads featuring speakers with different accents, as has the group Building Back Together, which promotes the president's policy agenda. Cardona and DCCC strategists said the timing of this campaign — three months before the election — was a positive change in strategy.

“In cycles past, these ads would not have been on the air until about two weeks before the election — that to me speaks volumes as to how Democrats have learned and how they have understood this is not a community you can take for granted,” she said.