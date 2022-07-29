Photos of the week ending July 29, 2022

The House raced to wrap up business this week but found time to unveil a statue and a portrait, and play in a baseball game before leaving Washington for the August recess. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to catch all of the Hill and baseball diamond action.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate Republicans’ luncheon in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A woman shows off a Donald Trump purse after the former president addressed the America First Policy Institute’s agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Jake LaTurner, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (center) and Sen. Jerry Moran (rear), were among lawmakers and dignitaries attending a ceremony in the Capitol on Wednesday to unveil a statue of aviator and Kansas icon Amelia Earhart. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Kevin Brady, along with his wife Cathy and his two sons, watch as the Texas Republican’s portrait is unveiled in the Ways and Means Committee hearing room on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee safely steals third base from Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic catcher Sen. Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut readies to tag out GOP Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida at home plate during Thursday‘s Congressional Baseball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Fans hold cutout signs of Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of MInnesota and his dog Henry during Thursday’s charity game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Storm clouds gather over Nationals Park on Thursday, just before the rain delay of the charity baseball game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California laughs after falling during Thursday’s game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)